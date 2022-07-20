Hyderabad-based EV charging network Joulepoints’ has joined hands with Alektrify to deploy 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in central Delhi. The project is in line with the country’s ambitions to boost EV adoption in major cities and thus, reduce tailpipe emissions. The pilot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Joulepoint -Alektrify will install these charging points across 2,000 allotted locations which will include tourist destinations such as Qutub Minar and Akshardham, shopping malls like Select City Walk, Hotels like ITC Maratha, Taj Palace, Embassies along with IT Parks, government offices, apartments, corporate offices, railway stations and university campuses in the West Delhi area.

Ranjan Kumar Dodda, Chief Marketing Officer, Joulepoint said, “We are privileged to be executing this project in association with CPOS in realising India’s dream towards reducing carbon emission and strengthening E-Mobility.”

Abhijeet Sinha, National Director, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) said, “One district with dense population and network needs to be piloted for understanding business operability and technical and financial viability. This modular district will help set up reference samples for the entire nation to aspire for infrastructure upgradation to accommodate EV at minimum time loss.”

The Delhi government in its recent draft aggregators’ policy mandated the transition to all-electric fleets for cab companies, e-commerce firms, and food-delivery companies by April 01, 2030. A fine of Rs 50,000 per vehicle has also been proposed if a fleet owner fails to adhere to the policy.

NHEV is going to commence its TECH TRIAL II, the second trial run for making National Highways EV friendly in September, for Delhi – Jaipur Expressway. Earlier, in December 2020, the first phase of trials was completed at Delhi- Agra Yamuna Expressway.