JLNPhenix to invest Rs 200 crore to manufacture electric powertrain and components in Hyderabad

Apart from expanding its existing plants in Noida and Pune, the fast-growing firm will also set up a new plant in Hyderabad for manufacturing EV components.

JLNPhenix Energy an electric vehicle & battery company, which is a subsidiary of Singapore-based CLN Energy Solutions has announced plans to manufacture EV powertrain components at its new third manufacturing unit in Hyderabad.

The company will manufacture e-mobility powertrain components such as hub-motors, mid-drive motors, motor controllers, DC-DC converters, wiring harnesses, and vehicle display units. It claims ot have already set-up two lithium-ion battery manufacturing plants at Noida and Pune.

It plans to invest around Rs 200 crore towards its Hyderabad manufacturing facility and will cater to major EV OEMs. JLNPhenix Energy claims it has exclusive agreements with overseas supplier partners, and their technology has evolved from cylindrical to pouch cells.

Sunil Gandhi, CEO, JLNPhenix Energy said, “Hyderabad manufacturing plant marks the dawn of a new era for JLNPhenix Energy as we gear up to introduce new products and features and integration of EV batteries, and powertrain components for the EV industry. Last year, we clocked a revenue of Rs 122 crore, on the back of our exponential growth, we’re now well-equipped to launch a new plant in Hyderabad.”

From an employee strength of 300 at present, JLNPhenix Energy says it will also expand its team.

JLNPhenix Energy says it has served more than 500 customers and helped develop lithium-ion batteries for their specific requirements.