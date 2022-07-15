JK Tyres launches new truck wheel centre in Tamil Nadu

JK Tyre & Industries has inaugurated its new facility truck wheel centre in Pattanur, Tamil Nadu, which now takes the total strength of such centres in South India to 28. This expands its retail network by locating 70th such centre across India.



The company said that the centre spread across 4,000 sqft of land, located on NH 32, Pattanpur, will provide end-to-end tyre care solutions for bus and truck owners. The facility features trained technical advisors, wheel servicing equipment, a wide range of truck and bus tyres, and an experience zone showcasing its retail identity for its exclusive stores.

Srinivasu Allaphan, Director-Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre said, “The new Truck Wheels Centre in Pattanur emphasises on JK Tyre’s customer-centric approach, with unmatched ‘One-Stop Solution’ service at its core. Having implemented all the necessary safety protocols laid by the authorities, the new center will cater to the customers’ tyre needs offering value and ease of access.”

The launch of this centre in Tamil Nadu is in line with the company’s aim to further its retail presence in the state. The company has established 15 such truck wheel centres in the state so far. The company caters to the customers’ tyre care needs with services such as – computerised wheel alignment, tyre rotation, nitrogen inflation, and tyre inflation across its truck/bus tyre service network.



To ensure the ease of transactions and to propagate a safe environment for the visitors, the new showroom practices a series of actions and safety precautions such as non-contact services, digital payments, technicians abiding to safety protocols, truck sanitisation among others, said JK Tyre.