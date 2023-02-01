scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

JK Tyre’s Anuj Kathuria sees technology, innovation and premiumisation to drive growth

JK Tyre aims to greatly improve its market share, exports on the back of improvement in capacity and new products.

Written by Nilesh Wadhwa
JK Tyre’s Anuj Kathuria sees technology, innovation and premiumisation to drive growth

The Indian tyre industry is expected to surpass Rs 1 lakh crore turnover in the next three years says the latest data shared by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), the apex body representing tyre makers in the country. In fact, in the last three years alone, the industry saw investments over Rs 35,000 crore towards capacity expansion and capacity debottleneck.

On the other hand, when during the Covid-19 pandemic-led lockdown saw slowdown in new vehicle sales, the aftermarket segment continued to see robust recovery. In an interaction with Express Mobility, Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries, shares his views on capacity expansion, new products, technology & innovations and opportunities ahead.

https://youtu.be/vweDnD9PKvM
Also Read
Also Read

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:01 IST