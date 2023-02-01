JK Tyre’s Anuj Kathuria sees technology, innovation and premiumisation to drive growth

The Indian tyre industry is expected to surpass Rs 1 lakh crore turnover in the next three years says the latest data shared by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), the apex body representing tyre makers in the country. In fact, in the last three years alone, the industry saw investments over Rs 35,000 crore towards capacity expansion and capacity debottleneck.

On the other hand, when during the Covid-19 pandemic-led lockdown saw slowdown in new vehicle sales, the aftermarket segment continued to see robust recovery. In an interaction with Express Mobility, Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries, shares his views on capacity expansion, new products, technology & innovations and opportunities ahead.

https://youtu.be/vweDnD9PKvM

