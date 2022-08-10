JK Tyre Motorsport adds young talent Ruhaan & Shriya under its scholarship program

Spearheading the development of motorsports and identifying and supporting young talent in the country, JK Tyre announced the addition of two new young and budding stars- 15-year-old Bangalore boy Ruhaan Alva and 14-year-old Shriya Lohia from Himachal Pradesh under its coveted scholarship program.

Both the new additions Ruhaan Alva and Shriya Lohia have consistently proved their mettle in the domestic scene and are now ready to battle it out at the International circuits.

Bagging the champion title in the JK Tyre Novice Cup in 2021, Ruhaan Alva started racing at the mere age of 8 and has ever since participated in multiple national-level karting and racing championships. With stellar wins in his kitty, the boy will be seen participating in the FIA World Motorsport Games in Paul Ricard, France, and the British F4 Championship with the support of JK Tyre.

Shriya Lohia, on the other hand, will be seen participating in the FIA Girls on Track event being held at the Paul Ricard Circuit, France. Currently participating in the Rotax Max National Karting Championship round, she gave a tough fight to the grid of 18 top drivers in the junior class and went on to become the first girl racer to secure the top podium in the recently concluded round held in Bangalore. She is also the proud recipient of the 2022 Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

“We are excited to help unleash these two budding stars into a world motorsport platform where the possibilities are endless. With this scholarship program, we want to reach as far and wide across the country as possible to give motorsport enthusiasts a chance to accomplish their dreams,” said Sanjay Sharma, Head of Motorsports, JK Tyre.

Completing almost four decades of motorsports journey in India, the company recently announced a scholarship program of 300,000 Euros (Rs. 2,44,05,600) to support and nurture young motorsport talent in the country. The program is designed to select 5 young athletes including a girl and provide them with a chance to participate in motorsport races and represent the country on international platforms.

Ruhaan and Shriya will be joining 17-year-old Amir Sayed from Kottayam who is part of this scholarship program. Amir has proved his mettle at the JK Tyre Novice Cup Champion in 2020 by winning all 12 races of the season. With support from JK Tyre Motorsport, Amir is participating in the French F4 Championship this year and has been giving commendable performance given it is his first international outing. Another talented youngster Kush Maini is participating in the F3 championship and secured his maiden podium in FIA Formula 3 in Budapest last week.

These young talents will join the most embellished family where they have the patronage of the likes of Padamshree Narain Karthikeyan, Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill, the legend of Indian rallying Hari Singh besides a plethora of other young drivers like Arjun Maini, Yash Aradhya, Mira Erda to guide them.

The FE Mobility Leadership Challenge – Hunt for Top 100 Future Mobility Leaders is here. Click to participate in India’s first and most coveted programme for engineering and management students !!