JK Tyre bags ‘best in class’ ESG rating in tyre industry by CareEdge

New Delhi-headquartered tyre manufacturer JK Tyre has bagged top honours from leading rating agency “CareEdge”, which has rated the company “very good” in the leadership position, with “best in class” in the tyre industry.

The company said that its GHG reduction has been over 57 percent in the last eight years and that it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries said, “The company’s focus is to work on substituting energy needs with renewable sources. In this direction JK Tyre is meeting its fair amount of thermal energy requirement through other sources replacing coal,”



“All these efforts have significantly curbed the carbon emission in its processes and enabled it to reduce the emission intensity by almost 57% in the last 8 years to meet the aim of being the greenest company. JK Tyre is now amongst the most energy efficient tyre manufacturers in the world”, he added.

The company, in a statement, said that it is built on the foundation of environmental responsibility and believes in producing more with less. JK Tyre is also working on reducing energy intensity, greenhouse gas emissions.

JK Tyre environment stewardship is driven by goals of zero waste to landfill, single use plastic and zero effluent discharge as well as reduced water use. It is working towards alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including those on human rights, anti-corruption and upholding of labour interests, the statement from the company added.