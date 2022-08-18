JK Tyre adds two new products to commercial vehicle portfolio

Indian Tyre major, JK Tyre and Industries launched two new product offerings – Jetsteel JDH XM and Jetway JUC XM, further expanding its radial tyre portfolio.

To capitalise on growth opportunities and overcome the rising input costs incurred by transporters, JK Tyre has developed these products to ensure long-term benefits to its customers.

Catering to the increasing demand for all-wheel fitment tyres in the market along with customers’ expectations of a longer tyre life – the company has introduced its next-gen semi-lug tyre Jetway JUC XM. Equipped with even-wear characteristics, the Jetway JUC XM is specifically designed to provide a premium tyre life ensuring better fuel efficiency thus reducing the cost of ownership for truck owners.

In addition to the JUC XM tyre, the company also introduced Jetsteel JDH-XM to cater to long-haul applications in the country. JDH-XM, with its unique tread compound and high tread depth, is designed to deliver high tyre life. Fitted with the segment-first “Jet-OCT” technology, the tyre is capable of delivering high casing strength resulting in higher retreadability.

Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre and Industries said, “The tyre industry landscape in India is constantly evolving with the advent of new technologies and norms being introduced. The eastern market is an evolving opportunity for us and we are working towards developing products that ensure higher longevity with reduction in costs.”

Having an in-depth understanding of the current load and road conditions, the company has developed these tyres in order to handle the rub-offs caused due to the increase in movements of goods like FMCG, e-commerce goods, perishable goods and industrial goods.

The company recently posted consolidated net revenue of Rs 3,650 crore in Q1FY2023, up 39 percent YoY from Rs 2,618 crore in Q1FY2022. The tyre major posted a net profit of Rs 35 crore, down by 20 percent from Rs 44 crore in Q1FY2022.

Read More: JK Tyre Q1FY2023 revenues up 39% at Rs 3,650 crore