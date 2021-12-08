Jio-bp and Mahindra sign MoU to offer EV products and services

Jio-bp and Mahindra have signed an MoU to explore EV solutions. The two companies are looking at battery swapping stations for electric commercial vehicles to help India adapt to EVs faster.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), better known as Jio-bp, and The Mahindra Group, have announced a non-binding MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The MoU also includes assessing charging solutions by Jio-bp for Mahindra vehicles, including electric three and four-wheelers, quadricycles and small commercial vehicles under 4 tons.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies in the areas of EV products and services. Mahindra Group and its channel partner locations will be evaluated for the setting up of Jio-bp Mobility Stations and EV charging and swapping points, apart from utilising existing Jio-bp stations. Jio-bp recently launched its first Mobility Station in Maharashtra, offering multiple fueling choices, including EV charging infrastructure. Also, the two companies will look at offering Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Battery as a Service (BaaS), where Jio-bp could provide charging solutions to vehicles made by Mahindra Group.

Through this MoU, various possibilities and orientation of database, operations support systems, software, pilot and commercial-scale business model, and types of charging and swapping facilities are proposed to be explored and implemented subject to feasibility and necessary approvals.

The partnership aims at accelerating EV adoption in India with high-performance and swappable batteries that will help reduce range anxiety. The solution both companies are looking at is when a customer can swap a dead battery for a new one and move on in minutes. Offering swappable batteries will help India achieve its electrification goals faster.

