Jeep Meridian bookings open

Jeep India announces the start of production of the Jeep Meridian from its JV manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon. Inspired by the Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Meridian was co-engineered to bring a global concept to India and has the potential for exports to other right-hand drive markets.

Speaking at the start of production of the Jeep Meridian, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep’s product offensive.”

He added, “A demonstration of the company’s commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82% localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment. The duality represented by the all-new Jeep Meridian of Sophistication & Capability, has the potential to distrupt the premium SUV segment.”

According to Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, ” The Jeep Meridian is an ideal mix of adventure and sophistication that will be evidenced via many segment-first features and its refined abilities both on and off road.”

He added, “The Meridian has been subjected to rigorous testing of over 10,00,000 KMs, to ensure its durability and consistent performance. Those looking for sophistication, performance, and unmatched capability will find the perfect match in the Jeep Meridian.”

The Jeep Meridian will be available in two trims with top-of-the-line features to ensure occupants’ convenience and comfort. Powered by Jeep’s 2.0L Multijet II Turbo Diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or the 9-speed automatic gearbox transmission.

The new Jeep Meridian will be available in two as well as all-wheel-drive variants.

The Jeep Meridian seats up to seven occupants. The model’s seats can be folded in eight different ways, allowing the Jeep Meridian to offer a large storage area.

The Meridian’s front and rear suspension setup feature Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology to offer good performance on and off the road.