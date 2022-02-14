Jeep India To Bring Seven Seater SUV Meridian

Jeep India today announced the name of its 7-seater SUV – the Jeep Meridian. The Jeep Meridian India launch is scheduled to take place sometime in mid-2022.

Jeep India today announced the name of its 7-seater SUV – the Jeep Meridian. “The name has been chosen for the customer’s sensibilities, keeping in mind the relevance and importance of this model for the Indian market. The Jeep Meridian encapsulates the core DNA of the Jeep brand, an innate need to travel and make new adventures possible,” claims Jeep.

The Jeep Meridian India launch is scheduled to take place sometime in mid-2022. The carmaker will reveal the specifications and pricing of the new Jeep Meridian closer to its launch date.

Before choosing the name, a list of 70 different names were studied including a few global Jeep names. The name is inspired by the line which passes through the length of India connecting some of the most beautiful states and cultures.

The ‘Made in India’ Jeep Meridian will be the first 7-seater SUV for Indian customers and fulfil an important commitment to the Indian market. Jeep claims that the new Meridian will be a combination of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and capability.

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said on the occasion, “Jeep is an iconic brand, globally recognized for its capable SUVs. The Jeep brand’s journey in India has been legendary and we hope to build on this, with another equally legendary SUV – the Jeep Meridian. Developed specifically for the Indian customer, we have delivered a sophisticated and capable SUV ready to harness a unique segment opportunity.”

He added, “Our product offensive for 2022 and beyond will continue to illustrate our commitment to India as we work towards strengthening our market presence. The Jeep Meridian will further push the brand’s attractiveness and transform the product portfolio for the Indian market.”

Sharing his view on the announcement, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep India said, “The Jeep Meridian is our latest offering for the Indian market as part of our 2022 product strategy. We wanted to announce the name with an innovative activation and the K2K drive through the length of India is in line with the name of our new model. We tested the SUV on every kind of terrain India has to offer – by taking it on a challenging journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”

“We are proud to say, the Jeep Meridian performed flawlessly. We are delighted to deliver today, a car that is both Made-in-India and Made-for-India for our customers anticipating the Meridian. From performance to looks and comfort to off-roading prowess, the Jeep Meridian is truly unmatched in its category,” he added.

When launched later this year, the Jeep Meridian will compete in a segment that consists of the MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, and others.