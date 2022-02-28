Jeep Compass Trailhawk Launched In India For INR 30.72 Lakh

Jeep Compass Trailhawk edition launched in India for INR 30.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Compass Trailhawk gets tweaked bumpers and a raised suspension to make it more off-road focused.

American carmaker, Jeep, launches the Compass Trailhawk edition in India, priced at INR 30.72 lakh. The Trailhawk version of the Jeep products come equipped to be better off-roaders compared to all other variants.

Compared to the other variants of the Jeep Compass, the Trailhawk version comes with tweaked bumpers to offer better approach and departure angles when off the road, raised suspension to wade water up to a depth of 19-inches, and also gets a new ‘Rock’ mode that makes the vehicle more capable off-road. Also, the SUV gets a ‘Trail Rated’ badge to stand out from the other variants.

Despite the changes, Jeep claims that the turning radius of the new Compass Trailhawk remains unchanged, while the SUV gets all-weather tyres that offer good traction in varying terrain, including sand, mud, snow, and even rocks.

On the outside, the Compass Trailhawk gets LED projector headlamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED front cornering fog lamps, a new grey seven-slot grille with black surround, rain-sensing wipers, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk gets a 360-degree parking camera, 12V power outlet, UconnectTM with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, integrated navigation and voice commands, and 9 speakers with a subwoofer.

Powering the Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox that makes 170 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. The SUV gets the Jeep Select-Terrain system with five driving modes.