Jeep Compass Trailhawk Becomes First Production SUV To Cross The Great Indian Desert

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk becomes the first Indian SUV to cross the Great Indian Desert in one go. The Compass Trailhawk proved to be a reliable partner over the 1,280-kilometer voyage.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk becomes the first Indian SUV to cross the Great Indian Desert in one go. The expedition’s mission was to showcase the Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s ruggedness and capability to navigate across the difficult terrain of the desert without touching any tarmac.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk adorned with the ‘Trail-Rated’ badge, accomplished the mission, demonstrating a competent desert rig with off-road capabilities and reliability to endure long and difficult journeys.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk proved to be a reliable partner over the 1,280-kilometer voyage from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, to Kutch, Gujarat. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk was challenged to its limit over the three day trip in the arid desert’s tough conditions over varied terrain and extreme weather conditions with temperatures ranging from over 40°C in the day to near-freezing temperatures at night.

The terrain of the Great Indian Desert is covered by shifting dunes that get sediments from the alluvial plains and the coast and rocky features, which the Jeep Compass Trailhawk managed owing to its ‘Rock Mode’.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk travelled through Alissar, Bikaner, Dhani, Army dunes, Small Rann, Kala Dungar, Virgin Dunes, Barner, Jaisalmer, Rann of Kutch, Sandstones, as well as arid regions of undulating sandhills, and many more unidentified and abandoned routes, adding to the challenges.

In response to the adventure of the Jeep Compass Trailhawk across the Great Indian Desert, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, remarked, “The Jeep Compass Trailhawk epitomises the Jeep brand’s core DNA: an insatiable thirst to explore and go on exhilarating adventures and in this case, the SUV did not traverse tarmac even once. With the challenges we placed before the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, it proved and established itself as a bonafide off-road SUV. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk’s features and capabilities will certainly make it the most preferred SUV for off-roading aficionados and adventure seekers.”

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a trail rated variant of the Jeep Compass equally capable for on-road and off-road adventures. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk varies from the previous generation of the SUV in numerous aspects and has significant changes.

The exclusive ‘Rock Mode’, higher suspension, as well as the 225/65R17 all-terrain tyres, make it ideal for off-roading voyages. They also provide a better grip on a range of terrain, including sand, mud, snow, and even rocks.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk also sports the ‘Trail Rated’ badge, which signifies exceptional off-road performance in terms of traction, ground clearance, manoeuvrability, articulation, and water fording, as well as a range of advanced off-road features and capabilities.