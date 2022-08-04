Jaguar Land Rover to open new EV testing facility

Jaguar Land Rover has opened an Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon in the UK to ensure that future vehicles meet current and future legislation and quality standards for connectivity and electronics. The new Range Rover Sport, which was launched in May, was the first vehicle to undergo a bespoke testing programme at the in-house facility.

A critical aspect of vehicle performance, EMC is the ability of electrical equipment and systems to function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It works by limiting the unintentional generation, propagation, and reception of electromagnetic energy to reduce the risk of unwanted effects such as electromagnetic interference.

Jaguar Land Rover’s new vehicle laboratory features two anechoic chambers: an electrically ‘quiet’ rolling road that enables engineers to test vehicles at speed as well as equipment to assess the performance of individual components, such as batteries or electric motors. Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, 4G, 5G, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging, and blind spot monitoring are all examples of vehicle services and features that the facility will test for EMC.

Peter Phillips, Senior Manager, Electromagnetics and Compliance, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a crucial role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.”

With industry advances set to increase the number of electric powertrains and the range of digital and cloud-based services on vehicles, from software-over-the-air updates to autonomous technology, testing for EMC is crucial to delivering quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.