Jaguar Land Rover collaborates with Multiverse for employee data skills training

Jaguar Land Rover is collaborating with tech start-up Multiverse to enhance employee data skills as it accelerates its digital transformation in the race towards an electrified future.

Through its Reimagine strategy, JLR is focussing on electrification, digital services and data. According to the company, leadership in these areas is critical to Jaguar Land Rover delivering a modern luxury experience to its clients now and in the future.

The work with Multiverse is the first of many initiatives planned by the company to increase data capability and invest in employees’ skills to meet the needs of the business during its transformation and in the future.

The shortage of data skills is estimated to cost UK businesses £2 billion a year, with 1 in 10 jobs requiring data expertise and 100,000 data positions unfilled. Multiverse is looking to fill this skills gap by building an outstanding alternative to university and corporate training through apprenticeships. It now trains over 8,000 tech, leadership and digital apprentices.

Clive Benford, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Data Officer, said, “The management and utilisation of increasingly high volumes of data in this new era will be central to Jaguar Land Rover’s future. We need to create a data-first mindset that will support our growth, enhance the customer experience, and increase the productivity and expertise of our teams.

Through the collaboration, a Data Fellowship course delivered by Multiverse, will be offered to employees. The 15-month course covers topics including data modelling, analysis, Python, and Machine Learning, and will support thousands of Jaguar Land Rover’s employees to make the transition from spreadsheets and desktop data work to working on the cloud. The first 400 employees have been enrolled this summer, with additional groups set to be inducted every quarter.

Euan Blair, founder and CEO of Multiverse, added that, “Jaguar Land Rover’s investment in apprenticeships shows the premium placed on data skills and the power of apprenticeships to deliver impactful new skills into a business through applied learning.