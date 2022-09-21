Jaguar Land Rover asks suppliers to align with company’s 2030 sustainability targets

Jaguar Land Rover is inviting its global supply network to commit to sustainability targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and help reach carbon net zero across Jaguar Land Rover’s supply chain, products, and operations by 2039.

The carmaker said that its commitments can only be achieved by working closely with suppliers who share the same vision for change so Jaguar Land Rover has therefore invited its global Tier 1 supplier network – products, services and logistics – to align with its 2030 goals, while maintaining the same quality.

Jaguar Land Rover will ask Tier 1 suppliers to set their decarbonisation pathway, report transparently and demonstrate progress towards their targets. This would involve disclosing their carbon reporting and collaborating with their own supply chain across JLR’s network, totalling more than 5 000 globally.



Through its Reimagine strategy, Jaguar Land Rover targets decarbonising its entire value chain, adopting circular economy principles and transitioning to fully electric product ranges by the end of the decade.

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director of Industrial Operations, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Fulfilling our SBTi commitments and achieving carbon net zero emissions across our entire supply chain by 2039 are the driving forces in Jaguar Land Rover’s industrial strategy. “

Wilhelm Steger, CEO of the ZKW Group added: “As a consequence, we are taking responsibility, we are developing towards the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) within our business and converting our production sites to CO 2 -neutral by the end of

The company has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 percent by 2030. In addition, the company will cut average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 percent, including a 60 percent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles.