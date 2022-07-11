Jaguar begins deliveries for the all-new Land Rover in India

Jaguar Land Rover India announced the beginning of deliveries of the all-New Range Rover. The new luxury SUV maintains its combination with a comprehensive line-up of advanced six and eight-cylinder powertrains.

It is available with a 3.0-litre petrol engine, delivering power of 294 kW (394 bhp) and torque of 550 Nm, or the 3.0-litre diesel engine, delivering power of 258 kW (345 bhp) and torque of 700 Nm. Also, a powerful new petrol engine, 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 delivering power of 390 kW (522 bhp) and torque of 750 Nm, is available which ensures increased refinement and performance.

The New Range Rover is available with five seats in both standard (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs and an option of a third row for extended comfort for up to seven adults in the LWB.

The New Range Rover comes with luxurious alternatives to traditional leather that includes a new premium textile that combines ultrafabrics and kvadrat wool-blend.

Deliveries have commenced for the SE, HSE, and Autobiography models, in addition to the First Edition model available throughout the first year of production.