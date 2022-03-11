iVOOMi Energy to launch new e-scooter this month: Aims to capture 5 per cent market by 2025

iVOOMi Energy will launch a new electric scooter in India this month, i.e. in March 2022. The company aims to capture 5 per cent of the Indian electric two-wheeler market by the year 2025.

iVOOMi Energy, the EV arm of iVOOMi, has announced that the company will launch a new electric scooter in India this month. The company’s portfolio already includes two e-scooters, namely the iVOOMi City and Eco. Established in 2001, iVOOMi is a multi-sector company that manufactures smart gadgets, audio equipment, etc. and now electric scooters as well.

Until now, iVOOMi Energy was present only in the western and southern parts of the country with a total of 50 dealerships. However, with the launch of a new electric scooter, the company aims to mark its presence across India and expand its dealer network to over 150 outlets across India by April 2022. iVOOMi Energy locally manufactures its products and is capable to deliver 500+ electric scooters a day from its manufacturing facilities in Noida, Pune, and Ahmednagar.

Sunil Bansal, Managing Director & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy, said, “Thanks to the state government’s optimistic and robust stance on EV adoption, Maharashtra has quickly become a hub for EV deployment, with substantial demand coming in from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With our indigenously designed and manufactured electric scooters, iVOOMi continues to play a critical role in the mass adoption of EVs in the state.”

“We understand that the market dynamics and customer needs are constantly evolving, and are thus eager to introduce new offerings to our vast customer base. Additionally, we are quite excited about making an impact in the Indian EV ecosystem as we expand our reach across many more cities and states this year. India’s automobile industry is on the verge of an electric revolution, and we’re excited to play a significant role in this transformation.”

He further added, “With our best-in-class products, we are confident of capturing a significant market share and achieving our goal of reducing vehicular pollution in India for a green future. Our vision is beyond EVs as we strive to capture a 5% market share by 2025.” iVOOMi Energy’s City and Eco electric scooters are currently available in the price range of Rs 60,000 – Rs 80,000 respectively and they are claimed to run up to 100 km per charge.