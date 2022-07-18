iVOOMi Energy to invest Rs 200 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Pune

Maharashtra-based electric two-wheeler start-up iVOOMi Energy has announced its plans to invest Rs 200 crore towards setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune and enhance its R&D.

The manufacturing facility to be operational by March 2023, will increase the company’s production capacity by more than 60,000 units annually, amounting to a total of 2.4 lakh units per year, from the present 1.8 lakh units capacity.

iVOOMi Energy said that the new manufacturing unit will generate jobs for locals and will employ more than 2,000 workers.

Ashwin Bhandari, Co-Founder, iVOOMi Energy said, We feel there is a large scope for development and innovation to be made in the (electric vehicle) space and iVOOMi Energy is continuously striving to set a benchmark in the industry. Therefore, we will focus on more R&D and business expansion to make a significant development by the end of this financial year”.

The company already has a functional R&D centre based in Pune, Maharashtra and has a production capacity of 500 electric scooters daily from its manufacturing units in Ahmednagar, Pune, and Noida.

At present, iVOOMi Energy offers iVOOMi City, City – 1, Jeet, Jeet Pro and S1 electric scooters in India. The company will soon launch its i1 and Jeet X scooters. The Jeet and Jeet Pro scooters come with swappable battery packs of 1.5kW and 2kW, respectively.

The start-up claims it designs and manufactures lithium-ion batteries in-house and has said that it is working to enhance its battery performances and is committed to scale up its EV battery manufacturing capabilities.