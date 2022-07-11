It’s a privilege to have strong competitors like Tata Motors, says Anand Mahindra



Cross-auto diplomacy is a common practice these days and competitors embracing and acknowledging each other is a sign of a matured market. We often come across many such actions in the form of tweets from industry leaders.

Here comes another from Mahindra Group’s chairperson, Anand Mahindra. The Padma awardee in his tweet lauded Tata Motors and called it a privilege having them as a strong competition that keeps the sense of innovation alive and kicking. The tweet in a way appreciates Tata’s continuous strive to reinvent itself as an organisation, thereby inspiring others to do better.

Mahindra wrote the tweet in response to an inquisitive consumer who asked about the company’s perception of its robust automobile contender, Tata Motors.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1546376064733044736?s=24&t=9bIAI72IH2nHkmeZppIiMw

The Mahindra Group, with about 9.4 million followers on Twitter has been in limelight before as well for some thought-provoking and motivational tweets. Of late, Mahindra posted a story of a former shopkeeper who teaches the underprivileged underneath a metro bridge.

The homegrown automaker shares a neck-to-neck competition with Tata Motors. Mahindra’s recent launch, Scorpio-N is deadlocked with Tata Safari. Similarly, the two auto giants have deployed their electric vehicles in the market. Nevertheless, the tweet seems like self-motivation and commitment to achieving more and better.