ITL Solis Yanmar YM3 series tractors launched in India

ITL has launched two new tractors under the Solis Yanmar brand in India. They have been fully tailored as per the Indian farmer’s requirements and robustly designed for Indian conditions.

International Tractors Limited (ITL), one of the leading tractor manufacturers in the country, has launched two new tractors under the Solis Yanmar brand. The company has introduced two new tractors, namely the YM 342A and YM 348A. These tractors are said to be built with the diesel engine expertise of Yanmar. In addition, they have been fully tailored as per the Indian farmer’s requirements and robustly designed for Indian conditions.

As per ITL, even before being launched in India, the YM3 tractor range has been successful in other global markets, including Thailand, South East Asian countries, Europe, Brazil as well as US markets. The Solis Yanmar YM3 series tractors feature an aerodynamic hornet design with an ergonomically designed 4-way adjustable seat and power steering for farmer’s comfort. The tractor is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with Monoplunger FIP and feather touch 8F + 8R shuttle shift transmission that is coupled with balancer shafts to eliminate noise and vibration.

Commenting on the new launch, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director – ITL, said, “Introducing premium technologies that steer farmers towards a prosperous future remains sacrosanct for us at Solis Yanmar. After the tremendous response to our Solis range of tractors since its launch in 2019, we are now launching the Yanmar tractor range with the YM3 tractor 4WD series which is a clear reflection of advanced Japanese engineering. The tractors are optimally designed with world’s best Supernova engine by Yanmar, the 110 year old Japanese diesel engine giants.”

He further added, “Also, the YM3 series tractors are fully designed with top end features to offer extraordinary performance and safety without compromising farmer’s comfort. Our engineers have made sure that the YM series tractors deliver zero noise & zero vibration so as to allow long, fatigue-free working hours under diverse operations. Solis Yanmar will continue to offer new tractor range to address every application specific needs of farmers.”

Akihiko Hiraoka, Chief Marketing Officer, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., added, “Since the beginning of Yanmar Holdings, we have always focused on offering solutions for the betterment of the world. Being a proud partner of Solis (ITL), we together will surely revolutionized the agriculture sector across the globe. Today, we are proud to introduce the YM3 series tractors specially designed for the Indian soil.”

He mentioned, “YM3 series tractors which are developed with the expertise from both Solis (ITL), as well as Yanmar team, will be manufactured at the World’s No.1 tractor manufacturing plant of ITL in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. YM3 series tractor is a commitment from Yanmar and Solis (ITL) to serve the Indian farming community while meeting their varied farming requirement.”