iThink Logistics launches international cross-border services for Indian e-commerce sellers

SaaS-based shipping platform iThink Logistics has announced the launch of its international shipping services portal, iThink Logistics International. The new venture would allow the booming e-commerce businesses (SMEs) and D2C brands to expand and grow e-commerce sales to global markets connected through strategic partnerships by iThink Logistics International.

International cross-border shipping from India is estimated to be valued at around $129 Billion by 2025.

The company, in a statement, said that it is looking to support the growth ambitions of Indian e-commerce sellers by building a strong international service leveraging its AI and machine learning-powered technology platform.

iThink Logistics said that its International shipping platform also provides e-commerce sellers with integration with all major marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and others. The company said that this would allow e-commerce sellers to download orders, push tracking IDs, and finally connect sellers with the best service options available to them in order to fulfill these international orders.

The company said that its platform offers interlink with one-click connection for marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. Its services, at present, are available in Jaipur and Surat and said that it plans to expand across 30K+ origin postcodes and 20 cities by Sept 2022.

Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder, iThink Logistics, said, “At iThink, we are really excited to launch our international services for the Indian market. Our service offering focuses on strategic partnerships with global logistics players and technology-enabled data intelligence to offer full shipment visibility and transparency supported by superior transit times.”

“Our primary objective in year one of our launch is to focus on delivering a reliable, cost-effective solution for cross-border e-commerce shippers in India with the key objective of helping e-commerce shippers retain and grow their rankings with their customers or marketplaces. iThink Logistics International will also offer shipment delivery to Amazon and other third-party warehouses in all key destinations. We plan to offer our services to all key destination markets across the US, CA, Europe, Australia, and NZ by March 2023.”, he added.