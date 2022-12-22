Isuzu UK announces partnership with Scottish Football Association

Isuzu UK announces a new partnership with the Scottish Football Association as the official commercial vehicle partner for the Men’s Scottish Cup.

According to Isuzu, with this partnership the company is further expanding its role as the driving force behind domestic football with a partnership already in place in England, with the Isuzu FA Vase, Isuzu FA Trophy and with the Irish Football Association.

The Pick-up Professionals at Isuzu dealerships across Scotland will be getting actively involved with their local clubs, with some having already started making preparations for local sponsorship deals and promotional matchday activations.

William Brown, Managing Director, Isuzu UK said “We are extremely proud to announce our new partnership with the Scottish FA and the Scottish Cup. This agreement further demonstrates our commitment to domestic football and is also the last piece of the puzzle which now provides us with sports sponsorship across the whole of the UK.”

Michael Paterson, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Scottish FA commented “We are delighted to welcome Isuzu UK as the Official Commercial Vehicle Partner for the Men’s Scottish Cup.”

Paterson also added “Our flagship tournament boasts an illustrious history and, with a bumper Fourth Round weekend to look forward to in January, it is a hugely exciting time to welcome on board such an iconic and established international brand.”