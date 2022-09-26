Isuzu Motors to deliver 25,000 vehicles in FY22-23

Isuzu Motors India, celebrated its 10-year anniversary of its operations in India.

It was announced that IMI would produce and deliver 25,000 vehicles in FY 22-23.

Isuzu said, the current year has seen many internal production milestones being achieved including the rollout of the 50,000th vehicle, 50,00th locally made engine and the 500,000th pressed part, from the Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh, which are in line with the Company’s plans.

At the celebratory event, the members of the management felicitated the employees who have worked since the initial project phase. The ‘5-year’ long service awards were also presented to many employees on this occasion.

Wataru Nakano, Managing Director, Isuzu Motor Company, in his speech added, “IMI has successfully completed 10 years in India. It has been through many challenges, however, we have created a new niche in India with the ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross (India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle (AUV)).

He further elaborated, “As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, our ‘Made in India’ products are now being exported to neighbouring and gulf countries”. Needless to say, India is very important to ISUZU and will serve as one of the important manufacturing hubs for ISUZU globally.

A special film featuring the ‘Equal Opportunity Initiative’ featuring the growing women talent in the manufacturing operations at Sri City plant was also showcased. This forms part of the ISUZU’s inclusion initiative globally.

The event also had certain on-stage performances by various teams showcasing their talent.

In all, the 10-year anniversary event had the right mix of leadership direction and motivation, employee recognition, key initiatives and performances that charged the bonhomie to take IMI to the next level of operations.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures their products at its modern manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to the Indian market. In February 2020.

The company has dedicated dealer touch-points, located in 47 locations across the country. The company also operates a Lifestyle Brand Showroom in Mumbai.