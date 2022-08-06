Isuzu Motors India, myTVS inaugurate multi-brand service facility in Mumbai

Japanese vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu Motors India and myTVS, a leading integrated multi-brand vehicle service provider have inaugurated a ‘multi-brand’ myTVS facility at JMD Isuzu dealership in Mumbai. This facility will also deliver multi-brand services under the brand – myTVS.

As per the companies, Isuzu dealer partners who have additional capacity can opt to become franchisees of myTVS by providing dedicated and shared services and bays within their existing Isuzu service premises itself. The facility of myTVS, while within the Isuzu workshop premises, will have dedicated facilities for other brands. The predominant part of the workshop will however continue to operate as an exclusive Isuzu facility. This the OEM says will bring efficiencies and ensure better viability for the dealer while providing more reach for myTVS.

The myTVS facility will offer services such as general service and body/accidental repairs for multi-brand vehicles other than Isuzu vehicles. It aims to provide services to customers like quick service, speed wash as well as cashless insurance at reasonable costs. The identified manpower is trained with a special focus on skill inventory, gap analysis and aggregate repairs for the multi-brand service.

Toru Kishimoto – Deputy MD, Isuzu Motors India said, “We are constantly working on making our facilities increasingly viable. This unique partnership will enhance the dealer’s ability to offer dedicated services to Isuzu customers as well as connect with customers of other brands. We are delighted to collaborate with myTVS to offer multi brand services in India. Being an experienced and leading player in the industry, myTVS will offer exceptional services to their customers”.

G Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, myTVS, “It is a decisive strategic deal that has the potential to disrupt the way the Indian automobile industry functions. The fact that brick-and-mortar dealership/service centres are capital intensive, this co-existence model will ease that burden. We see this partnership as a catalyst to thrive on each other’s strengths and customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries. For myTVS a partner like Isuzu will further strengthen our service portfolio range and help us penetrate in the Western part of the country.”

Gulu Menda, MD, JMD Isuzu said, “We are extremely thankful to Isuzu Motors India and myTVS for reposing faith in us through this partnership. We are confident that with this partnership we will continue to deliver on both Isuzu and other brands customer’s expectations and provide the right service at all times”.