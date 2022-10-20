Isuzu Motors inaugurates new touchpoint ‘Bavaria Isuzu’ in Pune

Isuzu Motors India, inaugurated the ‘Bavaria Isuzu’ new showroom in Pune with a thematic vehicle display to enhance the brand touchpoint for its customers .

Bavaria Isuzu has been representing the brand Isuzu in the region since 2019, selling the range of Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups (lifestyle and commercial) and mu-X SUV.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures its products at its modern manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to the Indian market.

The handover of 2 units of Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross and S-CAB pick-ups, kickstarted sale from this new outlet. The new facility will be manned by sales personnel trained by Isuzu.

Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Pune continues to be one of the key growth cities for ISUZU in the country. The world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups are adding immense ‘value’ to our customers across various businesses.”

Vishal Agarwal, Managing Director, Bavaria Isuzu said, “We have been associated with Isuzu for 4 years now and we are witnessing a significant potential for the D-MAX pick-up range and mu-X SUV in the city. ”

The company has dedicated dealer touch-points, conveniently located in 47 locations across the country. In February 2020, Isuzu Motors India commenced the start of its Phase-II operations with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Press Shop facility and engine assembly plant.