Isuzu Motors inaugurates first service facility in Jammu

Isuzu Motors India, manufacturers of D-Max pick-ups and SUV range, has expanded its footprint in India as it inaugurated the Isuzu Authorised Service Centre (ASC) in Jammu.



The facility, owned by the company’s service partner ‘Kulwant Automobiles’ is located at Sehora, Jammu and features modern tools, genuine parts and lubes and Isuzu-trained manpower to facilitate service support to the customers. The ASC facility was inaugurated by the senior management from Isuzu Motors India and Kulwant Automobiles in the presence of company officials and customers.

Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR, Isuzu Motors India said, “‘Customer delight’ is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our network partners. I wish to appreciate the enthusiasm of the Kulwant Automobiles team and wish them the very best in their journey with us.”

S.S. Saini – Chairperson, Kulwant Automobiles, said, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be associated with Isuzu Motors India. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability, durability and performance and are built to last a lifetime. I would like to thank the ISUZU management for giving us the opportunity to serve the customers of Jammu and nearby locales.”

Kulwant Automobiles is part of Kulwant Enterprises, which owns a multi-brand service facility in the region.