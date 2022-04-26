Isuzu India appoints Wataru Nakano as President and Managing Director

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Isuzu Motors India on tuesday announced the appointment of Wataru Nakano General Manager, LCV Business Dept. At Isuzu Motors, Japan takes over from Tsuguo Fukumura as the President and Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI).

Wataru Nakano, who was responsible for the LCV Business Dept. at Isuzu Motors, Japan brings his rich global experience of over 30 years in the areas of international sales operations and business strategy to India.

His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu’s growth in the domestic and export markets.

Toru Kishimoto, General Manager, Isuzu Oceania, Europe & Americas Dept Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan, succeeds Ken Takashima as Deputy Managing Director of Isuzu Motors India (IMI).

Toru Kishimoto has an experience of over three decades across global markets. He comes with a rich experience in distribution and marketing of ISUZU products in Europe, Thailand and key emerging markets.

He is also familiar with the Indian market in his earlier role at IMI, as Vice President leading the Sales and Marketing function.

Rajesh Mittal, Sr. Vice President, from UD Trucks Corp., Japan joins the top management team as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President at Isuzu Motors India (IMI).

Rajesh Mittal brings 37 years of technical, business and operations experience predominantly in the commercial vehicles industry, across global markets. He was heading Logistics at UD Trucks Corp., Japan prior to this assignment. He has played vital roles in the automotive technology domain and supply chain logistics.

The changes in the management are as per the company’s business plan.