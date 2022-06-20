IOCL partners Genrobotics to develop robots for cleaning confined spaces in the Oil and Gas industry

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the country’s largest oil marketing company has partnered Genrobotics to develop robotic tools for internal tank cleaning and inspection at refineries.

Cleaning and maintenance of petroleum tanks are time-consuming and unsafe. To solve these issues, and improve safety and productivity of internal tank cleaning, the partners will develop robots to ensure 100 percent no-man entry across the refineries. IOCL has the largest refinery network in India and owns and operates 11 out of India’s 23 refineries.

Genrobotics is developing technologies that provide better and safer methods for people working in extreme and unsafe environments using robotics and AI. The start-up’s primary offering is the Bandicoot robot, which it claims is the world’s first robotic scavenger that helps clean confined spaces such as sewer manholes, sewer wells, stormwater manholes, and oily water sewers (OWS), and stormwater sewers (SWS) in refineries. At present, smart cities, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), refineries, multinational companies, townships, and housing colonies across 14 states are using Bandicoot robots, thereby eliminating the need for human entry into manholes. It also provides services in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea.

Vimal Govind MK, CEO and Co-Founder, Genrobotics said, “We aim to ensure safety and efficiency for people working in hazardous and extreme conditions with the help of robotics and AI. Petroleum is one of the major industries in India, providing a fair share of GDP to the economy, and we believe that our robotic solutions can address not only more safety but also productivity in this industry. We are extremely proud to be associated with IOCL for the nation’s development. “