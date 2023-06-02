Investing in green power is the way ahead says Hardeep Singh Puri at IACC Summit

The first Indo-American Chamber of Commerce North India Council (IACC-NIC)’s energy summit, ‘Energy Transition – Evolution of our Energy Mix’ witnessed discussions on the transition from ICE vehicle to EVs during a session ”Transition from ICE vehicle to Electric Vehicle storage: Is it rapid or still in its infancy’.

The experts were of the opinion that energy transition and investing in green power is the road to meeting net zero commitments and that 80% of new sales will be largely EVs in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments.

Setting the tone of the discussion, Naushad Panjwani, Executive Council Member, IACC, said, “The Indian government has set a target to achieve 30% electrification of the country’s vehicle by 2030; the government has introduced several incentives and policies to support the EV industry.”

He added, “The nation’s first EV charging plaza was set up in July 2020, and we have seen significant growth in the number of charging stations since. The increasing popularity of EVs in the capital is an indication, and about 16.8% of all the vehicles in Delhi are EV, that India’s EV is poised for significant growth in the coming years.”

Sharing his experience while working with REVA, where they forged a public-private partnership, and Bajaj electric three-wheeler two decades back, John Smith Sreen, Director, USAID/India Indo-Pacific, said, “There has been tremendous growth and interest in the sector. There is potential in the sector, and access to finance at attractive rates is still a significant constraint. There is finance available, both domestic and international, but much of it has gone to big players.”

He added, “In March, working with the Ministry of Commerce, we structured a financing platform where we invited a multitude of project developers. We started with 180 project developers and windowed that down to now four; the value of the deal is around USD 260 million. We are working hand in glove with project developers and financial institutions to ensure these deals are bankable and the transactions move forward.

“Also, we are working now with the private sector to structure alternative investment funds and attract additional sources of capital specifically dedicated to e-mobility. We are trying to attract private philanthropy and international organizations to provide capital for this AIF; the structure and function of this instrument are designed, and we are in the advanced stages of discussions to provide capital. We are targeting USD 300 million in funds for this initiative,” Sreen added.

On transition requiring high skills and how it will pan out for India, Prashant K Banerjee, Chief Executive Director, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said, “Challenges start from product development to manufacturing that has to be overhauled to handle the new product. Once the product is ready, the sensitization of this product to the testing certification is also an unknown territory that further needs the next level of up-skilling and reskilling.”

Banerjee added, “Then comes the consumers, who need to be sensitized; then at the end of the life of the product, recycling is also a new learning. Therefore, skilling, re-skilling, up-skilling, and continuous learning as this technology is changing every day. The success of this electrification will depend on developing an ecosystem of learning through the efforts of all stakeholders.”

On how green EVs are, Ankit Todi, Sustainability Strategy & Partnerships, Mahindra Group, said, “Average electric car that goes on Indian roads has a lifecycle emission of 35000 tonnes in the typical 15-year lifecycle. Even in the current grid condition of India, which is roughly 75% coal, EVs are 30% less emission-intensive; the moment India goes to become a greener economy, especially grid becomes 50% greener that is the commitment for this decade only, then EV would give 50% better in terms of its lifecycle emissions.”

“We can always invest in charging infrastructure, which is a completely green part, then we will have EVs that are 80-85% better than an ICE vehicle. There is a strong case for EVs to be better for the environment in the short and long term. Another aspect is the production of the EVS where both by investing in green processes one can become much more energy efficient.”

In the theme address, Sunil Jain, Summit Chair & Chairman, Energy Committee, IACC & Operating partner, Essar Capital Limited, said, “If the world has to achieve, we have to install three times more resources from Renewable Energy. India needs 500 billion dollars in the next eight years, i.e. by 2030; we need large storage capacity like nuclear energy. Energy transition calls for a holistic approach, and integration of technology.”