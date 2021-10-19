We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

The car after-sales service segment is growing, as more startups offer services that equal OEMs. One such startup is FixCraft, a Delhi based start-up that is focused on car after-sales services. To understand more, we spoke to Vivek Sharma, the Co-founder and CEO of FixCraft.

October 19, 2021
vivek sharma, ceo, fixcraft

The automotive aftersales market is an evolving business, as many third-party companies offer the same quality of service, and at times, do a better job compared to Authorised Service Centres. Over the years, India has seen many such companies, and one of the newest in this segment is FixCraft, a Delhi based start-up.

Trying to know more about FixCraft and how the business works, Express Mobility reached out to Vivek Sharma, the Co-founder and CEO of FixCraft. Recalling how the business started, Vivek said, “It was the day when I had to get my car repaired, and realised how expensive it is to avail the services at a brand’s workshop. At the same time, I did not hold much trust in the local mechanic’s shop. Later, when I discussed the struggle with my friends, we refined it into a business concept, and FixCraft was established in October 2018.”

He added, “The idea evolved into a full-stack car repaid management service, which is transparent, trustworthy, and backed with the latest in-house technologies to provide the finest experience to each customer.”

Since most after-sales service centres have a preference — either specialising in two-wheelers, four-wheelers or at times, both, we asked the CEO which segment FixCraft caters to. Vivek said, “The difference in expenses is huge when it comes to getting a car repaired at an OEM workshop or a local mechanic. Hence, we decided to address the concern regarding car repair management first.”

FixCraft, when founded in 2018, started in Delhi NCR. After looking at the response, the company expanded its footprint in the South. Vivek adds, “Currently, we operate in Gurgaon and Sahibabad in NCR and operate at 2000 cars capacity per month. Bangalore, we are at 1500 cars a month capacity. We will be looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next.”

For those wondering how FixCraft is different from other competitors in the market, Vivek clarifies, “If we look at the business models operating in the space, they are mostly working as aggregators of local mechanics. However, the transparency in terms of quality of service and parts is still not there.” He added, “We own our customer’s journey end-to-end.”

Vivek, expressing his views when the pandemic struck, said that many chose their own vehicles over shared mobility. Workshops were closed, but as soon as the restrictions were lifted, things were better. FixCraft also deals with vehicle insurance and offers tech-enabled insurance claims. Vivek said, “Usually when a customer goes to an OEM, he struggles to coordinate his motor insurance with the insurance company. The clearance, cashless approvals, estimate submission etc., become very painful for a customer. We have tied up with 20 insurance companies to make it smooth for the end customer in terms of coordination too.”

He added, “All the major insurance companies work with Fixcraft, which forms 90% of the insurance policies issued per year. We are working to take this number to 100%.”

