These IoT-enabled charging stations can connect via a sim card or WiFi and can be operated remotely — Vaibhav Tyagi, Kazam

Looking at the number of EV startups and their contribution towards electric mobility in India, we spoke to Vaibhav Tyagi, the Co-founder of Kazam, to understand how Kazam is contributing towards clean mobility in India.

Electric Vehicles are the future of the automotive industry, and India’s taking giant strides in this direction. In the last two to three years, there have been several new EV manufacturers and companies that specialise in EV techs such as battery development and infrastructure development. Some of these startups have made significant progress towards India’s push for EVs, and one of them is Kazam, an EV tech company that specialises in chargers.

Having started in 2021, Kazam currently offers charging docks and an app for EV users to locate the nearest charging station for their EVs. When looking at it from a broader perspective, it seems fairly straightforward. However, to understand the company better and its role in the EV space, Express Mobility spoke to Vaibhav Tyagi, the Co-founder of Kazam.

“In a nutshell, Kazam is an ERP software platform that can be used by individuals, organisations, and fleet operators to manage their charging stations. We aim to become one of the leading platforms in the world when it comes to charging stations,” said Vaibhav. The company is also building a ‘Super App’, as Kazam calls it, which will enable all EV drivers to discover, navigate, and charge their EVs, be it a two, three, or four-wheeler. The app will help locate various charging stations, even those not made or installed by Kazam.

Kazam provides hardware for making EV chargers apart from the software and the mobile app. “We make 3.3 KW AC Smart Charging Stations,” said Vaibhav. These chargers are IoT enabled with a sim card. “These charging stations can connect via a sim card or WiFi and can be operated remotely,” said the Co-founder. Also, to sort out different sockets, Kazam’s chargers have a 16 amp, three-pin socket. “All a person needs to do is carry the vehicle’s charging cable along with them. We wanted to make a product for the Indian market and not just copy a western product,” he added.

The AC charging stations are priced between ₹3000 and ₹9000 for an end customer. “However, if you are looking for a DC charging station, it would be upward of ₹1 lakh,” said Vaibhav. The installation is hassle-free, “It’s the same as installing a water purifier, and it only takes a good electrician a couple of hours to install them,” he added. In terms of locations, Vaibhav said the opportunities are endless. “Two major places are residential buildings and office spaces because this is where a person spends most of his or her time.”

Speaking of the different types of EV solutions – quick charging, regular charging, and battery-swapping – Vaibhav said, “All three will co-exist. Rapid charging will suit highways and petrol pumps, regular charging will suit residential buildings and office spaces, while battery-swapping will suit last-mile delivery applications.” Speaking of charging stations and their locations, Kazam was empanelled by ADDA, Delhi Discom, BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna, and Tata Power. So far, the company has installed multiple stations and plans to install 1 lakh charging stations across India by 2023.