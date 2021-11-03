The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

In a conversation with Omer Basith, the Founder and CEO of Virtual Forest, and Barabie Zohar, the VP of Sales and marketing at Redler, we understand the partnership plans for India, and how the move towards cleaner emission will see innovation and challenges.

By:November 3, 2021 5:51 PM
interview virtual forestOmer Basith (L) | Barabie Zohar (R)

The push for alternate fuel vehicles in India is gaining momentum, leading to new startups manufacturing EVs, companies starting to manufacture components, and in some scenarios, businesses partnering with other firms to strengthen their portfolio or gain technical insights. One such company that is a key player in the EV space in India is Virtual Forest, a company that specialises in motor control and human interface technologies for consumer appliances, fluid movement and mobility.

Virtual Forest has announced a JV with Redler Technologies, a firm that specialises in electrical power and motion management solutions for the automotive and defence industries. To understand more about the partnership, Express Mobility spoke to Omer Basith, the Founder and CEO of Virtual Forest, and Barabie Zohar, the VP of Sales and marketing at Redler.

“Carbon, energy and money have become interchangeable. So, we may assume preventing emissions from entering the atmosphere has the same net effect as removing emissions from the atmosphere (in reality, emissions prevented have a considerably more positive impact than emission sequestered),” said Omer Basith.

A Watt saved = CO2 avoided = Rupees saved

He added, “This is the thesis behind the existence of Virtual Forest. We have identified motor control electronics for energy-efficient appliances and electric mobility as our first focus area. We have created an integrated platform, which includes state-of-art R&D (for design, testing & integration), world-class manufacturers (EMS partners), as well as leading global distributors of semiconductors, PCBs and electronic components.”

Omer, speaking about some of the crucial EV components that should be localised, said, “The first step in India’s journey to the electrification of mobility will be electric 2 wheelers and 3 wheelers. LEV applications (light electric vehicles) are the lowest hanging fruit as they do not require specialised charging infrastructure.”

He added, “Components that suit the LEV segment should be the priority for localisation, this is VF’s strategy. Our partnership with Redler will enable the localisation of motor controllers for the LEV segment. Other electronic subassemblies like BMS (battery management systems), instrument clusters and interface electronics should also be prioritised for localisation.”

Commenting on the partnership between Virtual Forest and Redler, Barabie said, “We will address this partnership as like partnering between Dr. and Robotic manufacturer – Only together they can create relevant, advanced technological solutions for the health care serological market. The technological know-how of Redler with the extensive knowledge and care of Virtual Forest about the EV market is leading to EV oriented solutions that will keep the industry making technological progress alongside ensuring cost-effectiveness.”

Looking at the number of electric vehicles currently being manufactured and the number of startups emerging in India, there is a demand for motor controllers. Omer said, “The Indian EV industry, especially for two-wheelers, seems to be at an inflexion point. Anyone paying attention to news stories about the OLA S1 and other EV launches must feel the industry shift. The current market for two and three-wheeler motor controllers is approximately 300 K units per annum, conservative estimates put the market at 6.5 million units per annum by 2025.”

And commenting about the semiconductor crisis the Indian automotive industry is facing, Barabie said, “It affects the pace of manufacturing new cars and delivery time. This challenge also leads innovative companies to make sure they are reducing the amount of the components to an efficient level while keeping technical advantages available.”

Speaking about India’s transition to electric vehicles, Omer feels that the four-wheeler segment will pose the greatest hurdle, while two and three-wheelers will be amongst the first to transition and the public transport sector won’t be much of a hurdle. He said, “The two and three-wheeler segment will be the first to transition to electric mobility. The main driver for this segment will be unit pricing and consumer education.”

He added, “Public transport Vehicle technology like electric buses are now quite mature in international markets and do not pose a major hurdle. Since charging infrastructure for public transport can be centralised this presents less of a challenge. The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India. Product affordability, coupled with a complete lack of charging infrastructure, are the major challenges this segment faces.”

The partnership has big plans for India, and commenting about it, Barabie said, “India is a growing market for its need for affordable solutions and innovation. As India is becoming one of the leading EV innovator countries, we see Virtual Forest and Redler joining forces to deal with motion control and power drive challenges in different platforms. This will allow Indian OEMs and EV companies to introduce advanced solutions and create value for the end-users.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

The four-wheeler segment poses the greatest hurdle to electrification in India — Omer Basith, Virtual Forest

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Continental and Move Expert join hands to integrate tachograph data from Continental's VDO TIS-Web

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Tata Elxsi, Green Hills introduce AUTOSAR-compliant platform for driver monitoring systems

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Hyundai Motor India records a 34.6% decline in domestic sales: 37,021 units sold in October 2021

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Varroc Lighting Systems appoints Christian Paschel as its new CEO

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Skoda showcases first sketches of the Slavia, the Rapid's successor for India

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Bookings open for India's most fuel-efficient car, the New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

How new-age tech is helping automakers succeed in a post-pandemic world

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

All-electric BYD e6 MPV launched in India for B2B segment

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Indians still wait for discounts to buy vehicles: Grant Thornton Bharat Auto Survey

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Battrixx launches swappable smart battery packs for EVs

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Godrej Tooling invests in growing its electric vehicle portfolio

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Tata Motors unveils 21 new products and variants for the commercial market

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Joy E-bike helps maker achieve 332% revenue growth in HY2022

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Bajaj launches the fastest Pulsar twins in India, the F250 and the N250

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Enigma Automobiles announces the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the ‘Cafe Racer’ in India

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Toyota achieves 100% carbon neutrality at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Kazam joins hands with BSES for EV charger installation in Delhi

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Mobility innovations in this decade will surpass innovations made over the last century — Warren Harris, Tata Technologies

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications

Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India Private Limited JV extended for specific lighting applications