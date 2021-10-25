With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

In a conversation with Mridu Mahendra Das, the Co-founder and CEO of Automovill, we get to know the reason why Automovill started, its presence in India, and the types of services offered in the B2B space.

By:October 25, 2021 1:16 PM
Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

The automotive industry in India is diverse. Many startups are offering after-sales services, taking the quality a notch higher than OEMs. Most of these startups began their journey out of the lack of quality service stations. One such brand making a mark in the after-sales field is Automovill, a startup founded in 2016 by two techies from Assam, Mridhu Mahendra Das and Chinmay Baruah.

Since its inception, Automovill has expanded its footprint to 12 cities and has served over 1 lakh cars, and has raised over ₹3.7 crores in a bridge round from NEDFi Venture Capital and Mumbai Angels Network. To know Automovill’s story better, Express Mobility spoke to Mridu Mahendra Das, the Co-founder and CEO of Automovill.

Speaking about how the idea came about, Mridu said, “Like most entrepreneurs, it struck from a real-life problem when I had an issue with the car’s AC. After making multiple rounds and stop-gap solutions, it didn’t help, and I decided to approach a local mechanic. He not only solved but also explained the issue and it could have been fixed under warranty. Later on, I went on to do some research on this subject and realised the disconnect between the huge talent pool in the unorganised sector and consumers who are looking for an alternative solution.”

The competition in the market is huge, with multiple competitors. Speaking about strategies to overcome competition, Mridu states, “Automovill offers dedicated technicians on the product, maintaining transparency, genuine parts, and clear pricing. Also, the brand has tied up with all the major insurance providers for all accidental repairs. Further, we provide 6 months or 5000 km (whichever is earlier) warranty for any part which is replaced by the brand.”

He added, “The current market is very huge for only 1 or 2 players to sustain and maintain. With an increase in the number of vehicles and scarcity of service networks, the demand for an alternative option is increasing.” Automovill currently caters to cars only and offers services such as car general service, car repair, denting and painting, car battery and tyre replacement, and more.

Taking it a step further, Automovill recently launched a Management Learning platform for skilled and semi-skilled mechanics and technicians across India to upskill themselves. “There are nearly 5million semi-skilled and skilled technicians working across 547 districts with about 100000+ workshops and garages (multibrand). This platform will not only upskill the technicians but will also help them get leads for business through the Automovill platform,” said Mridu.

Automovill caters to used car selling platforms, ride-hailing services, corporate and individual leasing services. “We have a strong portfolio of enterprise clients, including a few of the unicorns in the space and emerging platforms like PumPumPum in leasing space,” said Mridu. He added, “we offer refurbishment of the vehicles before selling, ensuring thorough inspection before and after buying or selling, post selling warranty and handling complaints and single point of contact across multiple cities.”

The company offers B2B and B2C services in six cities, Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Guwahati, while it caters to B2B, B2B2C and insurance lead in Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and few other Tier 2 cities. Mridu adds, “Due to Pan-India B2B and Insurance tie-ups Automovill has been able to get customers, and due to its stronghold in ground operations, Automovill can find the right technician whenever it is needed.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

With an increasing vehicle base, the demand for alternate after-sales service is growing — Mridu Mahendra Das, Automovill

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

KPIT Technologies, ZF Group partner to develop middleware solutions for the mobility ecosystem

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

Challenges in taking EVs to Indian masses

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

After selling 5000 cars in one month, Ola plans expansion to four more cities

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

The silent SOS from the automobile sector

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

DP World launches its new digital logistics platform, Cargoes Logistics

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Sun Mobility raises ₹373 crores from Vitol for EV energy infrastructure

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India appoints Berndt Buchmann as Group Director for after sales

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

New Volvo S90 and XC60 launched in India with petrol-hybrid engines

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

We are looking to expand to Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh next — Vivek Sharma, FixCraft

The future of automobile sector lies in digital integration 

The future of automobile sector lies in digital integration 

Zypp Electric, Venture Catalysts partner to support EV last-mile delivery startups

Zypp Electric, Venture Catalysts partner to support EV last-mile delivery startups

Automovill to expand its presence, raises funds from AngelBay

Automovill to expand its presence, raises funds from AngelBay

Fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest launched in India

Fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest launched in India

Tata launches its 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV in India, the Punch

Tata launches its 5-star safety rated sub-compact SUV in India, the Punch

Bike Bazaar launches its first TVC campaign to democratize two-wheeler ownership for all Indians

Bike Bazaar launches its first TVC campaign to democratize two-wheeler ownership for all Indians

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

Kia celebrates Sonet's success in India, launches Sonet Anniversary Edition

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

Jaguar Land Rover trials world's first blockchain tech for leather supply chain