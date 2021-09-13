We are planning to expand to over 10 cities in the next 12 months – Mahmud Kotebagi, Beyond Garage

Beyond Garage, a Bangalore and Hyderabad-based vehicle service provider, is taking on competition such as Go Mechanic and Pitstop, bridging a gap in the industry with big expansion plans. Here's more.

As the number of vehicles bought every day in India is on the rise, the options of getting vehicles serviced have also opened up. With startups such as Go Mechanic and Pitstop doing well, there is still a gaping hole that does not connect four-wheeler service, two-wheeler service, and warranties that customers want. To bridge this, Beyond Garage has come up with a solution — the company services two-wheeler and four-wheelers at home or a dedicated garage, offering unmatched warranty compared to the competition.

Trying to understand how customers can benefit from this and understand the business better, Express Mobility reached out to Mahmud Kotebagi, the CEO of Beyond Garage. Kotebagi has plans to expand the business to more cities in the upcoming months, and here’s what he had to say.

How many team members are there including the mechanics, the number of garages, the investment that has gone into this venture?

We are around a 30 member team internal team with around 200+ third-party workshops and 30 individual technicians. If we consider the total technician including third-party garage workshops we have around 850 people.

What are the extra services or USPs that you have that someone like a GoMechanic or PitStop doesn’t? How much training is imparted to the mechanics through your company?

In terms of portfolio differences – We provide both 2 and 4-wheeler service at Doorstep and Garage whereas a company like Gomechanic has only workshopped car service (with pickup and drop) not bike service and Pitstop has both workshop and doorstep car service but doesn’t have bike service We provide end to end spare parts and service as we have a service portfolio of service and parts together Prompt service – Within 45 minutes Warranty up to 5 Years (Pitstop 1 year and Go Mechanic 2 year)

3) Plans on expansion? Do we understand that you are currently present in Hyderabad and Bengaluru? How has the business been there?

Yes, currently we are operational in a few cities of Telangana and Karnataka Including Tier 1 cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and tier 2 cities like Mysore, Mangalore, Hubli, Khammam etc. It’s been a wonderful response from the market (individual car and bike owners) and also from the Business (fleet company/renting company) for the maintenance of the vehicle for them. Also as we are into parts supply, we have tie-ups with 700+ B2B active customers at the moment and growing the same at a rapid rate. Further, we are planning for the business expansion into at least 10+ cities in the next 12 month as we have seen huge demand from other cities for the services that we provide.

4) Do you sell spare parts over the counter or are these used only for the vehicles that come into your garages?

We sell all the major genuine and OEM recommended parts where we hand-deliver the parts to the customer locations within 60-90 minutes based on the availability of the parts. Also, as we have strong control over the selection of the part, we ensure that any customer vehicle that we receive for service has the right part selected to ensure reliable service. Further, we provide a discount on both genuine and OEM recommended parts which ranges from 5-30% based on the brand.

5) How much of a price difference is there between yours and an authorized workshop? Please elaborate on instances like in the case of an accident, or regular service.

We are very affordable yet provide reliable service as our warranty duration ranges from 30 days to 5 years based on the type of service that the customer opts for. When it comes to regular maintenance service, our service price is around 30% lower compared to the Authorized centre. When we consider the bodywork where we provide the minimum warranty of 2 years and maximum warranty of 5 years, we are around 45% lower compared to the Authorized centre.

In terms of accidental work or major work we are around 50-60% lower compare to Authorized center and if I recall one of incident, we have seen in the past that we have done the repair of that vehicle which was supposed to be a declared a total loss vehicle where repairing estimation was given by Authorized centre was 3.75 L and we did the complete repair and restoration with 5-year warranty or 2 Lakh kilometre warranty (whichever earlier) at a price of 1.75 L

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.