We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030 — Ashwini Tiwary, Autobot India

In an interview with Autobot India, we speak to Ashwini Tiwary, the Co-founder and CEO of Autobot India, to understand the company's role in India's transition towards electric vehicles, services offered in the EV segment, and how electric mobility can be made more affordable.

Electric vehicles are the future — there is no denying the fact. Carmakers and governments around the world are pushing towards cleaner alternatives, and one of the solutions is electric mobility. To achieve the government’s push towards EVs and alternate fuel vehicles by 2030, many startups have started developing either EVs or components. While some have seen success, others have shut shop overnight. There are multiple reasons, and one of them being the knowledge required.

Sometimes, a certification would do it. But where does one go? Where can one get a crash course related to electric vehicles? To get a better understanding, Express Mobility speaks to Ashwini Tiwary, the Co-founder and CEO of Autobot India.

Autobot India, founded in 2017, is a startup that provides custom and specialised education in the EV and automotive domains. “We first started connecting the dots in the year 2015 and charted the course for building a value-driven model. The next 3-4 years were spent on understanding the complex nature of the challenge and how to solve the problems through technology,” says Ashwini Tiwary. He adds, “We steadily grew during the lockdown and focused on fine-tuning our solutions even during the lockdown.”

With his experience in the conventional automotive industry, Ashwini realised the huge gap in knowledge and awareness when it came to EVs. He says, “We decided to create a technology-driven experiential platform that will spread awareness and empower the automobile sector with the information that is needed. After a lot of thought, we founded the company in June 2017. Since then, until now, we have been developing, researching, and fine-tuning the Autobot India platform.”

Speaking about the services Autobot India offers, Ashwini says, “We wish to bring in a transformation through our innovative model of learning and development. The biggest challenge with the current model of engineering education is that there is too much focus on aspirations, but very little on execution. We are building a structured thought process focused on the industry exposure of learners that will offer clarity and awareness to enable smoother execution.”

Autobot India is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) company. The company offers services and solutions intending to teach technology experience in learning and development integrated with hardware and software solutions. “Going forward we might build physical products, but currently, we are offering technical consulting, EV lab solutions, learning and development solutions,” adds Ashwini. He further adds, “Our products are beneficial to a fresher, as it will be for someone with several decades of industry experience. The whole program has been developed as per our unique methodology known as PLA (Practical Learning Approach). There is industry-centric exposure, and we also get it validated from the government sector as well as industry experts.”

Commenting on the question if Autobot manufactures components for the EV industry, Ashwini says, “We are not manufacturers, but yes, we have developed some hardware products for the EV lab and testing purposes in Battery, BMS, Cell, and CAN communication systems. These can be manufactured to support the industry and academic bodies for learning and product testing purposes.”

Ashwini, sharing his view on how electric mobility can be made more affordable, “We are set to reach a significant level of EV adoption by 2030. However, there are also certain challenges such as lack of charging infrastructure, range anxiety of EVs, and financing roadblocks such as high interest and insurance costs, etc.,” says Ashwini. He adds, “While the government has launched the FAME plan as part of the National Electricity Mobility Mission and an outlay of $70.3 million for propelling the adoption of EVs, there is a need for stronger impetus on this sector as well as policies that encourage upward growth.

Apart from the EV industry, Autobot India also offers services and solutions in EV lab development, customised skilling programs, and technology experience labs for different terrain for the defence sector.

