In 5 years, we want to build a connected mobility system with a 20% EV fleet – Amit Gupta, gogoBus

In a conversation with Amit Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO of gogoBus tells us about the kind of services the company offers, and why a TAAS platform is needed to help fleet owners manage their daily operations seamlessly.

Road transport is a big business in India despite the number of personal vehicles being sold. It is estimated that more than 4 lakh buses move around 15 million people in India every day. Given the complex way the system works and combining it with how important bus connectivity is, gogoBus, a Gurugram-based TAAS inter-city branded bus platform, is building a TAAS platform to help fleet owners with its connected app-ecosystem, coupled with real-time data insights to manage their daily operations seamlessly.

To understand more about the business, its presence, and the type of services gogoBus offers in India, Express Mobility spoke to Amit Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO of gogoBus.

Speaking about the business in general and the kind of services offered, Amit said, “gogoBus is TAAS based bus mobility platform focusing on democratising access of end-to-end technology to fleet owners, while connecting consumers throughout India. Our platform is made on a sensible and intelligent route engine, which suggests the simplest route supported demographics, alternate connectivity options, and frequency.”

He added, “We have a conglomerate of exclusive apps designed to empower each member of bus mobility. We are on a mission to empower bus operators and agents with the power of digital and connected TAAS platforms, by increasing asset utilization; maximising revenue and enabling transparent consumer journeys in every bus trip.”

The use of technology has changed just about everything on this planet, including how automobiles are manufactured, how the transports system works, and fleet operations. “Today location technology is changing the mobility landscape across the world, and we at gogoBus are bringing the benefits of the same under our TAAS platform to make the visibility of buses easier in the hands of the consumer,” said Amit.

“We are also leveraging in-house data models to help bus operators in selecting the right route and departure time slots to maximise every bus-trip earnings.”

gogoBus is using an ecosystem approach to restructure bus mobility with end-to-end connected apps designed for seamless connectivity. Here is the list of apps:

Consumer App: Consumers app specially designed to search and book tickets, App is available on Android and IOS.

Swami App: An app dedicated to operators that help them in managing all its consumer booking & boarding and P&L on a real-time basis.

Sarthi App: An app designed for Drivers to help them in contactless boarding of passengers. It keeps any kind of unauthorized boarding at bay and is also a great platform for live route tracking.

Sathi App: An special app designed for agents to digitise their offline bookings.

Mitr App: We designed our Mitr App exclusively for Helper / Attendants to manage the consumer grievances.

Sanchalak App: Admin app to view general day-to-day operations at the top level.

Of course, no matter what kind of technology is involved, safety is still a key priority. Amit said, “For building any safe system, the velocity of information exchange with the right stakeholder defines its robustness. At gogoBus, we are building our ecosystem, keeping that in mind only. Right from the SOS button on the app, to AI-based passenger counting systems to check unauthorised boarding are a few of the products and features we are working on.”

Speaking of pollution, and how the entire world is fighting for cleaner air, Amit says, “One bus contributes approximately 50% lower CO2 emission as compared to one passenger car on per passenger kilometre level. One bus can easily replace 30 passengers travelling by car. Imagine how much space 30 individual people travelling by car can take when compared to the same 30 people travelling on a single bus, which can also free up so many parking spaces across cities.”

At the moment, gogoBus is present in the north, east, and the central part of India with over 100 buses. Soon, gogoBus will venture towards the southern part of India. Amit said, “In the next 5 years, we want to build a connected and transparent mobility system across the country with 5000+ buses which also includes a 20% EV fleet on our platform to meet sustainable goals.”

gogoBus has raised funds last year, lead by IXIGO, and has seen participation from angel investors like Rajesh Sawhney (Co-founder and CEO, Innerchef), Abhishek Sharma (COO, Dineout ), Anil Gupta (ex-Country Head Honeywell, Reliance Infra), Anil Atri (co-founder Ecom Express).

