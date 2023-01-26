Interoperability – Fact or Fiction?

By Arun Sreyas, Co-Founder of RACEnergy

In a world of battery swapping, one of the most commonly asked questions is whether batteries from any vehicle can be swapped with any station. This concept is known as interoperability, i.e., having a standard battery that fits in all vehicles.

This is a great concept in an ideal world, like how an ATM-like network sounds perfect – where any card can be used in any machine across the world. While this sounds great – the reality is far more complex and dangerous. Because batteries are not like credit cards, SIM cards, or even gas cylinders. They are far more complicated, with hundreds to thousands of cells working together to form a battery pack. Even if one of these cells is slightly different from the other cells in their characteristics like internal resistance, for example, this could lead to a thermal runaway issue leading to the battery catching fire. These cells tend to be very sensitive to imbalances in their characteristics, especially when working together with other cells. The technology involved in putting these cells together and managing them is so complicated that billions of dollars have already been poured into it.

Let’s assume this concept works for a second and take an example of an electric auto-rickshaw, commonly known as an e-auto. The battery for such a small vehicle needs to be broken down to 3 to 5 batteries. In an interoperable world, these batteries would be the same size but have different internals like chemistries, electronics, or cooling systems. Since batteries are made of cells, they behave like cells and are very sensitive to imbalances. If such slight variations can cause problems, imagine what happens when we try to make different battery packs with entirely different chemistries work together. It is highly dangerous.

If you look at it from a network and operations perspective, it’s an even bigger challenge that raises several crucial concerns. Who owns the stations? Who owns the batteries? Are the batteries and stations owned by the same person and running at the same station all the time? That’s not possible. Suppose a thermal runaway issue occurs due to an improperly built battery pack. In that case, an entire station can catch fire, and it will be challenging to track which battery caused the issue, leading to no accountability for safety.

Coming back to the technology side of things – for interoperability to take place, standardisation is required so different batteries can be used across vehicles and stations. When we take a step back and look at battery technology, it’s one of the fastest-developing technologies in the world, and we are constantly seeing batteries evolve. Year after year, we see volumes cut down by 30%

and increased energy density by 20%. The industry is still testing the right dimensions of batteries to better understand what form factors will best suit specific vehicle types. Therefore, it is too soon for standardisation. Placing caps on battery pack dimensions will curtail this much-needed research and innovation in battery technology.

So, what is the solution? While the concept of standardising sounds great, one size doesn’t fit all. Thus, building area-specific micro-swap networks would be far more beneficial for consumers and operators in the space. As battery swapping is primarily adopted by two and three-wheeler EVs, which rarely cover extremely long distances, we don’t require a nationalised swapping network. Instead, these networks can be very micro – at a city level or even at an area level. This will lead to multiple networks being set up across the country.

Most swapping players offer to port anyway, i.e., if you are on any other swap network or using a fixed battery – you can quickly switch to the new network of choice. The new swap network player often facilitates this and takes lesser time than porting your SIM from one network to another. This also makes it a customer-centric approach – customer satisfaction will be crucial to a company’s network growth. Otherwise, a better and more advanced swapping network can always acquire customers.

