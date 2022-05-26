Interglobe, UPS to launch new logistics brand Movin in India

UPS, leading global player in logistics and India’s InterGlobe Enterprises, a travel and hospitality conglomerate have announced a new joint venture christened ‘Movin’ (Movement + India).

The new logistics brand is aimed to meet the needs and demands of the fast-paced Indian market.

MOVIN will offer a range of extensive express and premium service coverage across the country with a strong portfolio of B2B domestic services including a day-definite, as well as express, time-definite solutions, which will give businesses better predictability and greater competitiveness to swiftly integrate into the global value chain.

The partners says India’s rapidly developing economy and the demand of the business community for robust logistics solutions presents a significant opportunity where Movin is well positioned to provide efficiencies, stronger distribution channels, advanced technology, and apply global best practices.

JB Singh, Director, InterGlobe Enterprises who will also oversee the new brand said, “India’s growth towards a $5 trillion (Rs 38,810,000 crore) economy will be largely supported by the growth of local businesses and logistics which are key contributors to India’s economy. I am confident that InterGlobe’s deep understanding of the Indian market, combined with UPS’s 114 years of logistics expertise will make this venture a success. We are certain that our foray into logistics with MOVIN will contribute significantly to the rapid development and growth of businesses in India. We look forward to enabling and facilitating trade, commerce and employment through this venture.”

The JV will leverage UPS’s global logistics expertise combined with InterGlobe’s deep understanding of the Indian market. Movin is expected to build technology-backed solutions that will link companies across the country to international businesses with speed, reliability and enhanced digital customer experience. Creating corridors of opportunity, innovation and excellence, it will offer seamless integration across air and ground networks, to B2B customers, enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods that is backed by consistent, predictable and responsive operations.

Ufku Akaltan, President – Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa – UPS said, “UPS is excited to launch this new venture with InterGlobe Enterprises. Together we will empower local businesses to grow and connect them to trade opportunities around the world. With a strategy of customer first, people led, innovation driven, UPS further expands its global network, including healthcare solutions, through a unique partnership that creates a suite of services to serve B2B customers’ need to grow.”

The JV will be headquartered in Gurugram and will begin operations today in a phased manner and will ramp up in July of 2022 starting with Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru – with more expansions to other metros and cities across the nation to follow.