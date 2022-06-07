Intangles outlines expansion plans for Europe, US, and Australia

Pune-based Intangles, a solutions provider for the mobility industry which provides predictive vehicle health monitoring solution to OEMs globally, has acquired its first customer in the North American market, where it has already set up an office this year.

The company is also collaborating with a renowned Oil & Gas giant and will be putting its expansion plans into action across international markets such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Vietnam and Argentina. Moreover, Intangles also has plans to augment its presence across the Middle East and South-East Asia.

At present, it has operations in 11 countries (India, Australia, USA, Canada, Turkey, Vietnam, Belgium, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, and Indonesia) and has already onboarded 7 OEMs amongst its clientelle. It has over 8,000 fleet operators on the platform integrating over 60,000 assets across these countries.

Intangles says that on an average it onboards around 500 fleet operators per month and deals with 3 billion sensory data points daily with some of the biggest brands in mobility already signed up as customers, It expects a 5X revenue growth in FY’23.

Anup Patil, CEO, Intangles said, “We are delighted to have come this far. Riding on our unparalleled technology architecture and proficiency with revolutionary concepts like digital twins and Machine Learning (ML), we have successfully carved a resounding legacy across the mobility industry in very little time. We have always looked at creating sustainable business value, not by burning investor money, but by creating customer-centric, value-driven technology that finds mass-market adoption organically.”

He added, “Now, we are aiming to outdo ourselves further by pursuing exciting opportunities across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and more. We are confident that the future holds many more milestones and accolades for us as we continue to raise the bar and extend game-changing solutions to our customers across the globe.”

The company has more than 8,000 fleet operators on its vehicle health monitoring platform. Some names amongst those include KM Trans Logistics, CJ Darcl, Kapoor Diesel, Purple, SRS Travels, V-Trans, Raman Roadways, Chartered, and many more.

Its enterprise partner ecosystem includes technology enterprises, system integrators, technology services, and telematics companies. Some of its partners include Intel, Quectel, Linde, and RedBus amongst others. Its OEM customers include the likes of Mahindra Truck and Bus, Mahindra Construction Equipment, Greaves Cotton, Blue Energy, and BPW, to name a few.