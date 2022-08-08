Inflation, crude and rubber prices key concerns for Tyre makers: Satish Sharma, Apollo Tyres

The automotive industry is peaking high on the back of the new launches and the rise in demand for personal mobility. The tyre industry is also banking upon the steep rise in demand for new cars and the replacement market as the economic activity is restored fully.

However, the demand side looks promising. Satish Sharma, President – APMEA ( Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa ) & Whole Time Director, Apollo Tyres talks to Express Mobility about the challenges faced by tyre manufacturers. He said, the main challenge currently is the inflation and the price of crude oil. Even the cost of natural rubber is always high which is increasing the cost pressure. As there is always a phase lag between what the cost has gone and how much we can pass it to our customers.