Zoomcar targets listing on Nasdaq via SPAC

Car rental platform Zoomcar has signed a ‘definitive’ merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company Innovative International Acquisition.

The combined entity plans to list in the US market at an enterprise valuation of $456 million, both firms said in a joint statement on Thursday. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Zoomcar Holdings.

“Transaction consideration, consisting of newly issued securities of the combined company, will include shares of combined company common stock, valued at $10 per share. Additional earnout shares may be distributed to Zoomcar stockholders after closing, upon achievement of certain trading price-based targets or a change of control of the Combined Company,” the company said in its statement. In addition, a ‘trust account’ established by Innovative for the initial public offering currently contains approximately $235 million. Proceeds from the trust account, following satisfaction of redemptions by Innovative shareholders, are expected to provide proceeds to Zoomcar at closing to pursue its business strategy and for general working capital purposes. After the closing, Zoomcar stockholders are expected to retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the combined entity.

Also read: Matter announces its new design centre in Pune: E-motorcycle launch next month

The boards of directors of both Zoomcar and Innovative have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023, subject to extra approvals by Innovative’s and Zoomcar’s shareholders, and other regulations.

Zoomcar, was started by American duo Greg Moran and David Back in 2013 in Bengaluru and is backed by prominent investors such as Mahindra and Mahindra, SternAegis Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Ford Smart Mobility, Trifecta Capital Advisors, and others. To date, it has raised around $332 million in both equity and debt funding.

The company’s marketplace facilitates a car-sharing model where independent owners of personal, private or non-transport vehicles (hosts) can list their vehicles on the platform, and eligible users (guests) can book these vehicles for personal use. Hosting on Zoomcar is easy: hosts can sign up for free, and get a complimentary car health checkup during the onboarding process.

Zoomcar currently has over three million active users and over 25,000 vehicles registered for use on its global car-sharing marketplace. Its marketplace currently offers a selection of entry-level to luxury cars. The company told FE earlier that luxury car hosts have earned more than Rs 5 lakhs on Zoomcar in the last 6 months, making an average of more than Rs 70,000 a month.

“Zoomcar aims to fundamentally transform the urban mobility landscape across emerging markets through the introduction of a highly scalable marketplace focused car sharing platform,” said Zoomcar co-founder and CEO Greg Moran.

The startup has grown steadily since its launch, with a rapid pace of adoption that has built its presence in four countries and more than 50 cities in India and abroad. Zoomcar’s said that its shared mobility vision has proven to be an ideal fit for emerging markets, creating untapped demand among a growing middle class that values affordability and convenience. “Additionally, young populations and rapidly growing, dense cities make Zoomcar’s car-sharing marketplace ecosystem stronger and help to strengthen continuous adoption,” the company added.

Also read: Paris Motor Show 2022: What to expect

Moran further added that Zoomcar’s car-sharing marketplace is positioned to cut across emerging markets, and he expects to target future expansion opportunities in markets which include SE Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa.