ZF, KPIT to co-promote Qorix’s automotive middleware products and solutions

KPIT Technologies, a leading independent software development and integration partner to the automotive and mobility industry, and Germany-based tier 1 supplier ZF Group have agreed to promote an independent company named ‘Qorix’ to develop and distribute open and scalable middleware products and solutions for the mobility ecosystem.

At present, Qorix is a subsidiary of KPIT, fully focused on middleware solution development. ZF shall invest 50 percent towards equity in Qorix pending regulatory approvals.

The company will build on the expertise and relevant IPs of KPIT and ZF to develop open and scalable automotive middleware platforms and solutions for the mobility ecosystem. Both partners will bring cash and assets/IP towards their contribution. This builds on sustained investment by KPIT and ZF in this area. Active engagement has already started with select OEM clients and other tier 1s and technology companies.

Qorix as an independent company will address the significant gap in the availability of a mature, modular, integrated middleware solution that allows OEMs to manage the ever-increasing software complexity while retaining complete control of the architecture. The lack of such a solution can delay vehicle SOP and escalate technology spends.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said, “At this juncture, we feel the mobility industry needs an independent middleware solution, and there is a significant value in that. The middleware solution development from Qorix will draw upon KPIT’s experience in several production programs, expertise in architecture consulting & software integration, and its strengths in cloud-based connected services.”

Dr. Dirk Walliser, SVP Research & Development, ZF Group said,”The combined portfolio of standardised vehicle base software from KPIT and ZF will be one of the world’s leading offerings for the automotive industry. Qorix will be open to other technology companies and will be able to offer the non-competitive differentiating parts of the vehicle software independently of shareholders and with high economies of scale. ZF will thus focus its own offering more on differentiating software functions and develop integrated solutions from hardware and software vehicle systems for vehicle manufacturers.”