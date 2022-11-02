Wheels India to slash 25% capex in FY23 due to interest cost hike

Wheels India, the auto-component manufacturer from the stable of TVS Group, has said it is planning to cut the planned capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 200 crore for FY23 by about 25% in the wake of rising interest costs. Its bottom line took a hit in Q2 due to interest cost increase, coupled with some logistic issues that had spilled over from the previous quarter.

The company also witnessed lower demand in exports markets such the US and the Europe in the second quarter. Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, told mediapersons that the cost of money has gone up substantially. “We are looking at holding back some of the capex for the moment. While the capex plan was for about Rs 200 crore this year, we are cutting it by about 25%. The company has spent around Rs 86 crore during the fist half of FY’23. Fairly large chunk of the Rs 150 crore capex this year will be for the new machining plant in Thervoy Kandigai. We are looking at improving operational efficiency,” he said.

The company official said that cutting capex does not result in bringing down the normal production, but will hold back the further expansion projects. Wheels India’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September slipped by 29% to Rs 15 crore as compared to Rs 21 crore due to spurt in interest rates and logistics issues. “The company faced logistics issue in the first quarter. It got spilled over and some of the overseas customers cancelled their schedule over the last four months,” Srivats Ram said. However, revenues for Q2 went up by 22% to Rs. 1,109 crore from Rs. 911 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. “The revenue growth was driven by a good recovery in the domestic CV market. Exports have been impacted especially in retail segments in the US & EU,” he said.

The company has started production of machining of large castings of the size ranging from 3 tonne to 23 tonne at a new plant in Thervoy Kandigai and expects the volumes to break even before the end of the financial year. He said the construction equipment segment did well for the company globally in the first half and expect this to continue into the second half. “We have been talking to large customers in Japan and the US. They are positive about the prospects of growth in the next year,” he said.

The company has had orders from the expo it participated in Europe recently. There was a strong response from a number of customers. It will develop these products and expect to roll out in December / January time frame. On the outlook, Srivats said, “We expect air suspension business to do well in the second half on the back of the recovery in the bus segment. It is expected that Q4 revenues will be decent across segments.”