‘We expect 35% reduction in debt by FY25’

JK Tyre’s net profit in the December quarter went up by 24% following the growth in demand for truck radials, which are considered to be high-margin products. Anuj Kathuria, president, JK Tyre and Industries, told FE’s Swaraj Baggonkar that the company is operating its plants at 90% utilisation levels and is in the process to add further capacity that will come on stream next year. Edited excerpts.



What were the reasons behind the strong December quarter growth?

Revenues going up by 17% was the main factor. Besides, we have been steadily increasing our prices. We also gained from the softening of raw material prices and finally we have improved our overall operating efficiency where we reduced our operating costs.

What was the price hike taken so far and what has been its impact on demand?

During the quarter, we took a price hike of 1% but more importantly the hikes taken during the year so far has been 11%. This is keeping in mind the overall market forces. There is demand in replacement and demand from vehicle makers.



Which segments witnessed growth in Q3?

Overall volume grew by 13% and top-line grew much higher. Truck radials have grown at 11% and total commercial vehicles tyres by 10%, while passenger car radials (PCRs) grew by 15%. The revenues coming from truck and bus tyres make up 60% of the total turnover whereas passenger cars contribute 22-23%.

At what levels are the plants operating and do you have any expansion plans?

For the nine months ended December 2022, we operated our plants at 88%, but for the December quarter itself, the capacity utilisation stood at close to 90%. We have announced a capex of Rs 1,100 crore out of which Rs 300 crore was for debottlenecking and another Rs 790 crore was for PCR expansion in Gwalior. The third part of the expansion was in Haridwar which was for Rs 260 crore. Both these projects will get implemented in phases starting in H2 of the next financial year.



The company is raising Rs 240 crore through securities. Where and how will that be used?

This is part of the expansion plans which are under implementation and also for future expansion. A part of that amount will go for the general corporate purposes including working capital.



JK Tyre has been on an intense debt reduction plan. What is your total net debt now and can you provide some guidance on further reduction?

The total debt as of today is Rs 4,900 crore, including the working capital. At the consolidated level, Rs 2,900 crore is the long-term debt as of December 31. We are expecting a 35% reduction in the next two years till FY25.



How do you expect demand to shape up in the next two quarters?

Traditionally, Q4 has been a robust quarter for the auto and tyre industry. This year, we don’t see it panning out any differently. First quarter is generally a very good quarter. The auto industry is going to see a positive rate of growth this year.