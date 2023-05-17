Volvo Group bats for increased dialogue between policymakers and industry

Swedish commercial and off-road construction major Volvo Group is calling for increased dialogue between policymakers and the industry around the future of mobility at its annual Mobility Transformation Forum in Brussels on May 23.

The OEM says the event will showcase its continued investment in fossil-free propulsion technologies, services, and business solutions, and highlight the need for investment in infrastructure and charging capabilities across Europe.

Alongside panel discussions and talks, Volvo’s battery-electric, hydrogen-powered and AI technologies will be on display, demonstrating its ability to deliver a net zero-emission future across multiple transport sectors – from long-haul distribution to inner-city and last-mile deliveries.

Martin Lundstedt, President, and CEO of Volvo Group, believes that the green and digital transformation requires increased cross-sector collaboration among energy providers, logistics companies, vehicle manufacturers, and policymakers at both the EU and national levels.

“The industry must prioritise investments in innovative and sustainable technologies and processes with support from policymakers and other players across the value chain. The ability to collaborate effectively is vital in achieving our shared aspiration of establishing a mobility ecosystem that is both sustainable and inclusive, thereby enabling future generations to thrive. We stand at a pivotal point in history and leaders must step forward if we are to make this a reality,” stated Lundstedt.

The Mobility Transformation Forum program will kick off with an opening speech by Ebba Busch, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden & Swedish Minister for Energy, Business, and Industry. Other speakers at the event include Pascal Canfin MEP, Chair of the Environment Committee; Clara de la Torre, Deputy Director General, Clima; Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group; Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall; Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL, Timo Kiiha, Head of Corporate Lending Northern Europe for EIB and Lars Stenqvist CTO of Volvo Group.

The event will showcase the initiatives to become the first and only world region to go fully fossil-free by 2040 and interview key stakeholders from both industry and policymaking bodies.