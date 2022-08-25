Visteon Corporation, a global technology company serving the mobility industry recently inducted the first class of its pioneering RISE program, an early career program offering young engineers a unique opportunity to develop their engineering skills in a dynamic real-time work environment.

These efforts support the company’s plan to further strengthen presence in India by doubling its workforce amongst cities—Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, Pune, and Trivandrum.

Aashish Bhatia, VP and GM, Visteon Corporation India said, “India plays a very important role in developing and advancing technologies such as AI, deep machine learning, and cybersecurity. The team in India has supported us in building best-in-class software and product engineering capabilities to cater to the needs of major automakers across the globe, and we look forward to expanding our workforce here in the years to come.”

The company says the expansion is supported by the participants of the RISE program, which recently brought on board its first 200 participants across India, Bulgaria and Mexico. As part of the RISE program, participants spend the first month being introduced to Visteon and how the company is playing a role in transforming the mobility industry toward a more digital, connected and electric future. Subsequently, participants will shadow higher-level engineers, be trained and work on projects to learn how a product evolves. After training, they will be deployed to projects that are actively building cutting-edge products for global automakers.

Sivakumar Songappan, Senior Director Software, Visteon Corporation said, “Visteon’s Early Career Program—RISE—is a chance for students to adjust gradually, learn organically and utilise the support given by mentors to apply what they are learning. I am looking forward to helping the students to achieve the set goals, raise their level of technical understanding and develop as future engineers.”

This year, the company says it has received thousands of applications across the globe to participate in the Early Career Program – from which 200 of the most promising candidates were selected based on demonstrating the greatest technical understanding and competencies that can be of future benefit to the company. The program provides a unique learning platform for those selected, offering the highest level of tutoring and mentoring from Visteon expert trainers via in-class and virtual interactions, exposure to tangible project environments and real-world exercises to put the theory they learn into practice.

Recently, the company also signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with a few colleges—including PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore; Goa College of Engineering; Padre Conceicao College of Engineering and Agnel Institute of Technology and Design to foster more collaboration between business and academia.

Rishi Bhatnagar, Global Talent Acquisition Lead, Visteon Corporation added, “Our business and environment are changing fast, and we need to react even faster to keep a competitive edge on the market and technological development. The Early Career Program is an intersection where we join young talent with our experts. With this initiative, we are positioning Visteon as a company that invests in knowledge, and we believe this is the right path for our sustainable future.”