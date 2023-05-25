VinFast recalls select VF 8 City Edition in US to fix software error

Vietnam’s electric vehicle maker VinFast is recalling some of its first vehicles sold in the US because of malfunctioning head unit displays caused by a software error, according to a statement on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

It did not say how many vehicles were being recalled.

The software error may cause the displays to go blank, the statement said. VinFast will release an over-the-air software update May 25, according to the statement.

The recall comes after the automaker’s VF 8 City Edition — its first cars sold in the US — garnered a number of bad reviews, with some saying the vehicles aren’t ready for the American market.

VinFast, which plans to build a factory in North Carolina, shipped its second batch of electric cars to North America in April with the aim to start delivering to customers in the US this month. It also plans to send its first vehicles to Europe in July.

Vingroup said earlier this month that it plans to go public in the US through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition Co. in the second half of the year.