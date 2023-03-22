scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Uno Minda’s Sunil Bohra awarded CFO of the Year by Assocham

The award is in recognition of Bohra’s efforts for driving inclusive and sustainable growth and contribution towards the business.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Assocham-Minda

Uno Minda, one of the leading global supplier of automotive solutions and systems to OEMs, has announced its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Bohra has been awarded the Assocham Vibrant Bharat ‘CFO of the Year Award’.

He has been awarded as ‘CFO of the year’ under the central theme of Bharat@100: paving the way for inclusive and sustainable global growth, for his vision, outstanding contribution to the business, especially in a globally difficult time of rising interest rates and inflation, the impact of geopolitical developments, administering cash flows in the midst of a recession, technology, tax, and regulatory environment.

Also Read

Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda said, “His exceptional financial leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to our company’s success have been instrumental in driving our growth and achieving our goals.”

Also Read
Also Read

Sunil Bohra said, “The industry has seen an enormous transition over the course of the past few turbulent years. As a company, we have come a long way in terms of navigating successfully in these extremely difficult global times and establishing new standards.”

The tier 1 supplier has been on an aggressive growth path, making moves both through organic and inorganic activities.

Also read: Nirmal Minda says two-wheeler sales to cross 28 million, four-wheeler to reach around 10 million by 2030

Uno Minda’s bet on new products helps company post Rs 162 crore net profit in Q3 FY2023

More Stories on
Assocham

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-03-2023 at 12:06 IST

Stock Market