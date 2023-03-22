Uno Minda’s Sunil Bohra awarded CFO of the Year by Assocham

Uno Minda, one of the leading global supplier of automotive solutions and systems to OEMs, has announced its Chief Financial Officer, Sunil Bohra has been awarded the Assocham Vibrant Bharat ‘CFO of the Year Award’.

He has been awarded as ‘CFO of the year’ under the central theme of Bharat@100: paving the way for inclusive and sustainable global growth, for his vision, outstanding contribution to the business, especially in a globally difficult time of rising interest rates and inflation, the impact of geopolitical developments, administering cash flows in the midst of a recession, technology, tax, and regulatory environment.

Also Read Uno Minda to spend Rs 71 crore to acquire Japanese partner Kosei’s stake in JV

Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda said, “His exceptional financial leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to our company’s success have been instrumental in driving our growth and achieving our goals.”

Also Read Tokai Rika Minda India’s Rs 200 crore new facility to expand capacity for smart systems and seat belt segment

Sunil Bohra said, “The industry has seen an enormous transition over the course of the past few turbulent years. As a company, we have come a long way in terms of navigating successfully in these extremely difficult global times and establishing new standards.”

The tier 1 supplier has been on an aggressive growth path, making moves both through organic and inorganic activities.