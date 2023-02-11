Two electric cars and a formula for success

On the eve of the first-ever Formula E race in India (it’s happening in Hyderabad on February 11), Indian automaker Mahindra showcased its Gen3 Formula E race car as well as the XUV400 Formula Edition.

Mahindra owns the Formula E racing team Mahindra Racing (India’s only racing team to compete in Formula E World Championship), and is one of the founding teams of Formula E racing.

Celebrating the first Formula E race in India, Mahindra unveiled the XUV 400 Formula Edition with a special livery inspired by the racing spirit. The XUV400 is an electric car based on the XUV300 SUV, but Mahindra didn’t say whether the XUV400 Formula Edition will be up for sale or not.

Mahindra had opened bookings for the XUV400 electric SUV on January 26, and has already amassed over 10,000 bookings. The XUV400 is priced Rs 15.99-18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and these are introductory prices (only applicable for the first 5,000 bookings for each variant of the XUV400). Its claimed driving range is 456 km.

The Gen3 race car is the fastest Formula E car yet with a top speed over 322 km/h. It is also the most efficient ever, with more than 40% of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.

It is the first-ever formula car with both front and rear powertrains. A new front powertrain adds 250 kW to the 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600 kW.

Lastly, it’s the first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes with the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.