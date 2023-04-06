TVS SCS bags contract from the UK Ministry of Defence for supplying spare parts for Land Rover

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider has won a contract for the supply of spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), acting through its Agent, Babcock Land Defence.

This agreement is for 2+1 year and will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for this legacy vehicle platform.

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with the UK MOD since the mid-1990s. TVS SCS along with the Post Design Services contractor, will continue to address to support the availability and upkeep of the platform.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “This business win is a testament to TVS SCS’ strong position in providing supply chain capability to support several of the UK MOD’s vehicle platforms.”

Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions – UK & Europe said, “We listened to the customer’s needs and demonstrated our expertise by providing a robust solution which created value for the UK MOD. This contract aligns with our commitment to provide the UK MOD with innovative and resilient supply chain services to maximise the availability of equipment it operates across Land, Sea and Air domains.”

Ben Slade, Head of Strategic Sourcing, Babcock stated, “TVS SCS proposed the most robust solution, successfully demonstrating high-quality automotive supply chain capability to maximise parts availability supporting this critical vehicle platform whilst also ensuring value for money for our UK MOD customer”.

At present, TVS SCS through its UK operations manages circa 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors.